Single Vehicle Crash Injures Two; One Transported by LifeStar to UT

A single vehicle rollover crash occurred around 1:00 p.m. today just west of the Patton Lane intersection on Roane State Highway, East of Rockwood, injuring two people. A male and female were inside the vehicle which was on its top. The male had to be assisted from the wreckage and transported by LifeStar to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. The female was able to get out on her own and was transported by ambulance to Roane Medical Center. The Rockwood Police Department is investigating the crash further details will be available hopefully by Wednesday. Both East and Westbound lanes were shut down for LifeStar to land at the scene.
