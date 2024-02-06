ORNL FCU Welcomes Wendy Ward, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) recently announced the appointment of Wendy Ward as General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer (GR/CRO). The position is new to the $3.65 billion dollar organization.

Ward will oversee all aspects of legal, BSA, business continuity, compliance, human resources, and training. She will also act as the credit union’s lead liaison with its regulatory bodies, including the National Credit Union Administration.

“Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in these areas of oversight,” said Jenny Vipperman, ORNL FCU President & CEO. “As our organization continues to evolve in a fast-paced environment, the importance of an internal legal advocate is essential. Wendy will be key in ensuring we continue to grow in a sound and responsible manner.”

Ward’s unique and diverse experience will be instrumental in managing ORNL FCU’s enterprise risk management. Her responsibilities will include managing legal and risk-related matters ensuring that the credit union operates within the boundaries of relevant laws and regulations.  She will be instrumental in transforming the enterprise risk management and compliance programs for future growth.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome and thrilled to join the ORNL FCU Team and contribute to the organization’s continued success,” said Ward. “ORNL has a longstanding history of providing excellent service to the communities of East Tennessee. I am excited to build relationships and help guide the strategic objectives of this trusted organization.”

With over 15 years in the credit union industry, Ward recently held the position of Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida and has a Juris Doctorate degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law. Ward is a NAFCU Certified Compliance Officer and received the CUNA Enterprise Risk Management Expert designation.

