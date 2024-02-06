Joyce Lee Griffis, Kingston

Joyce Lee Griffis, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Monday morning, February 5, 2024, at Horizon Medical in Dickson, Tennessee. She was born August 22, 1938, in Pike County, Kentucky but spent most of her life in Roane County. Joyce was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as her health permitted. Throughout her life, she worked at Roane Hosiery Mill, Inc. in different departments, Walmart in Rockwood as a cook in the Radio Grill, and later as a people greeter, and she spent several years as a homemaker. She loved singing, reading signs as she rode along with others, sightseeing, and spending time with family. She enjoyed trying to learn how to use technology and accidentally sending texts, phone calls, and Facebook Messenger messages to everyone she knew!

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, George Levi Griffis; parents, Charles Young & Flossie Ball Young Owens; sister Logean Lynch; and brothers, William “Dub” and Charles “Junior” Young.

SURVIVORS

Children Darrell Griffis and wife, Bridgett of Lenoir City

Randy Griffis and wife, Brenda of Kingston

Jeff Griffis and wife, Melinda of Harriman

Staci Griffis Moize and husband, Jimmy of Lyles

Grandchildren Ashley Zacher, Amber Leah Griffis

Allen, Bryan, and Daryn Griffis

Bradley and Brandon Griffis

Aubree, Brylie, and Tucker Moize and Carley Waite

12 Great Grandchildren

Sisters Marcella Griffis of Harriman

Marita Winters and husband, Tom of Cleveland

Brenda DeVaney and husband, Tim of Gallatin

Brothers Clyde Young of Rockwood

Robert Young and wife, Ruth of Rockwood

A host of extended family and too many special friends to mention by name.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with sons, Pastor Randy Griffis & Pastor Darrell Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Friday at Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

