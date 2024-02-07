Cumberland County Government donates $150,000 to support expansion of Roane State campus

Pictured L-R in the group photo: Roane State Foundation (RSF) Executive Director Scott Niermann, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, Roane State President Chris Whaley, and RSF Director of Fundraising Operations Dina Jackson.

A donation by Cumberland County Government is helping Roane State complete a major expansion of its Cumberland County campus.

The Cumberland County Government contributed $150,000 to Roane State Foundation in support of the project, which will increase program access for students, grow overall health science capacity, and offer a full nursing program for the first time at this location.

“The shortage of nurses locally and across the country made the decision to invest in the RSCC expansion of the Cumberland County campus an easy one,” explained Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster. “The new addition will give RSCC the ability to graduate more RNs here in our community. That, in turn, will help provide employees that will strengthen our local healthcare system.”

Construction on the expansion began in 2023 and the project is estimated to be complete by this summer. The new portion of the campus will include a flex lab and two flexible classrooms as well as a dedicated nursing area with its own lab and classroom.

“Serving students from Cumberland, Fentress, and surrounding communities, this campus has reached its capacity for health science education,” explained Roane State President Chris Whaley. “This expansion will mean far less travel for our students who are having to commute to other campuses for certain classes and labs. Being able to serve these students locally helps us eliminate barriers that might otherwise prevent students from reaching their goals.”

An estimated 150 health science students from Cumberland and Fentress counties alone are expected to benefit from reduced commute times during their foundational course years. Additionally, the expansion will make room for the inaugural Roane State nursing cohort in Crossville, addressing a critical shortage in the region.

“Increasing in the college’s overall nursing program capacity and equipping students with the resources and training they need to succeed will help meet growing healthcare workforce needs in the area,” added Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann. “We are thankful to Cumberland County Government and Mayor Foster for recognizing the importance of this project and supporting our mission.”

The total estimated project cost is $2.5 million. The State of Tennessee has funded $1.7 million, and Roane State Foundation is raising the additional funds needed to complete the expansion, furnish the rooms, and provide scholarships for student needs. To learn more about the project or to make a direct donation, visit roanestate.edu/cccdonate.

Roane State’s Cumberland County Campus is located at 2567 Cook Road in Crossville. Additional information about this site can be found online at roanestate.edu/cumberland.

