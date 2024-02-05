Dorothy Foust (Dottie), 77

Dorothy Foust (Dottie) went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Dottie was born on October 10, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Ragsdale and Louise Ragsdale. She was also preceded by her sister, Tammy, and sister-in-law, Sharon Ragsdale.

Dottie has two children, Joe Gardner and Cindy Cook, and her husband, Scott;

She has five grandchildren, Sheena Patterson, Tiffanie Wheeler, Jaron Russell, Katherine Silvey, and Ashley Cook.

She has eight great-grandchildren; Her sister JoAnn Allred and Brother, Bill Ragsdale.

She was an aunt to six nieces and nephews and a great-aunt to six great-nieces and nephews.

Dottie loved her large family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

