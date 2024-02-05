Linda Faye Hatmaker, Rocky Top

Linda Faye Hatmaker, age 74 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on February 2, 2024, at the Sacred Ground Hospice House of Knoxville. Linda was born December 12, 1949, in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Arlie Isaac Ford and Christine Smith Ford. She was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Hatmaker, sisters: Brenda “Boolee” Hatmaker, and Pat Ford, and brothers: Michael Ford, Roudy Ford, and Bo Ford.

Survivors:

Children Angie Smiddy Herrell and husband Tommy

Ronnie Smiddy and wife Misti

Grandchildren Isaac and wife Hannah

Gracie Smiddy

Eligh Roberts

Kelsie Herrell

Sarah Bradley and husband Austin

Miranda Perez and husband Jonathon

2 Great Grandchildren Camryn Bradley and Ezra Perez

Brother Jerry Ford and wife Frankie

Carl Wilson and Leslie

Sister Kim Dove and husband Mike

Special Nephew Jason McKamey and wife Shasta

And a host of other family members and friends.

Special Thanks to the caring staff at Ridgeview Terrace in Rutledge and an extra Special Thank You to the Sacred Ground Hospice House for their compassion and for being the hands and feet of Jesus.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:30 AM to go in procession to the Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

