Martha Estelle Clowers, 92, Rockwood

Martha Estelle Clowers, 92 of Rockwood, TN passed away Monday, February 5th surrounded by family in her home.

She was preceded in death by Jerry Dean Clowers, Willis Clowers, Illene King, Bonnie Wynne, Rhonda Clowers, and Gail Lowe.

She is survived by her children. Glenn Clowers, Daryle & (Sonya) Clowers, Vivian & (Marshall) Hufham, and a host of grandchildren.

Martha’s life was anchored by her family. She shared a deep and abiding love with her husband, Willis Allen Clowers, from 1953 until his passing in 2008. Their union brought forth eight children: Van, Barbara, Illene, Glenn, Daryle, Rhonda, Vivian, and Jerry Dean. In her later years, Martha relished her role as a grandmother, showering love and attention to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Martha’s legacy of willpower and determination will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to have known her. Her kindness, integrity, and devotion to her family will be forever cherished. As we celebrate Martha’s life, we carry with us her love for family and her unshakeable belief in the transformative power of kindness.

Rest in peace, Dear Mamaw. Your luminous spirit continues to inspire all who had the honor of knowing you. We will all miss your wisdom and home-cooked meals around the kitchen table, just grab a chair. Your light shines on in the lives of those you touched, a beacon of love, warmth, and kindness.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm ET with Rev. Spencer Gardner officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11:00 am ET in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Graysville, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Martha Estelle Clowers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...