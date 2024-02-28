Carolyn “Ann” Watts, Clinton

Carolyn “Ann” Watts, 58, of Clinton, passed away at Summit View of Rocky Top on February 25, 2024. Ann was born September 30, 1965, in Salisbury, NC, to the late Charlie Watts and Linda Presley White (Robbie). She was a former welder at Eagle Bend Manufacturing. She loved making dream catchers and various Indian crafts. She was passionate about her love for family, friends, and her three babies. Ann will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Christopher Watts, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Shaffer. Left to cherish her memories are her siblings Bobby Watts, Kellie Shaffer, Robbin Humphrey, and her husband Chris; niece and nephew, Melanie Humphrey, and Shawn Humphrey; her dogs, Bella, Boo-Boo, and Black Foot; and Kirby Lopp, whom she called her daughter and special friend Bruce Lopp

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 10:00-11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am and a burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Covenant Hospice.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Ann’s family.

www.holleygamble.com

