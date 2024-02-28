Wilma Jean White Vickery, Clinton

Family Matriarch, Wilma Jean White Vickery of Clinton, passed over peacefully at her home in Marlow on February 24, 2024. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

Her parents, the late Cecil and Bertha White, welcomed her birth on October 12, 1935. As a young girl, she met and later married Roy Vickery on August 11, 1951.

After leaving this area and moving to Michigan Roy worked at Forrester Furniture. Jean worked at Kresge’s, K-Mart, several restaurants, and the school system. After retirement, Roy and Jean moved back to the Vickery homeplace.

Preceded in passing by:

Parents: Cecil and Bertha White

Husband of 70 years: Roy Vickery

Daughter: Shirley Gail Vickery Loughram

Brother: Kenneth (Butch) White

Sister: Robin White Patterson

Niece: Elizabeth White Mullins

Nephew: Bryan White

Survivors include:

Daughter: Rebecca Jean Vickery, LPN of Oak Ridge

Son-in-law: David Loughram of Florida

Sisters: Brenda Boggs and Jane (Francis) Horn of Kentucky, Freda (Rickey) Rose of Clinton

Brothers: Jerry (Geraldine) White and Roger (Lorene) White both of Clinton

Brother-in-law: Gary Patterson of Oliver Springs

Nieces and Nephews: too many to name

Jean’s passion in life was in her ability to teach herself to crochet and knit, doing afghans, doilies, and washcloths. She proudly gave away almost everything she created.

She was a believer in Jesus Christ, faithful in prayer and daily devotions. She loved her family, keeping up with them daily. Her proudest moment was when her daughter, Becky completed her LPN training and became a nurse. She also loved her many dogs and leaves behind her grand dogs.

A special thank you is extended to nephew, Dennis Vickery and niece Peggy Vickery for their love, care, and concern.

A private graveside service will be held at the Dutch Valley Methodist Church Cemetery in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Vickery family.

