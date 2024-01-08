Rockwood Police arrest Gunner Mitchell Saturday Following theft of vehicle and illegal drugs

One man is in the Roane County Jail charged with aggravated burglary, auto burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, simple possession, and possession of scheduled I Drug after an incident at 113 East Dunn Street in Rockwood early Saturday morning. The Rockwood police was sent to a business garage at the location where a pickup was taken without permission by a man identified as 29-year-old Gunnar Trey Mitchell. The Rockwood police report indicates Mitchell did not have permission to take the vehicle which he was found driving around 3:30am Saturday, at a traffic stop on the vehicle by Rockwood police officer York. Mitchell remains in jail today on bonds totaling $115,000. The incident occurred late Friday night at the garage owned by Dereck Blake. Mitchell is in jail awaiting a court appearance on these charges.

Gunnar Trey Mitchell

Age/Race/Sex: 29 / W / M

Booking Number: 27587

Booked: 01/05/2024

Released: Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 01/05/2024 12:51

Bond: $115,000.00

1 – Burglary Of Motor Vehicle – Theft Of Vehicle Parts/Accessories

Offense Date: 01/05/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

2 – Aggravated Burgulary

Offense Date: 01/05/2024

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

3 – Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

Offense Date: 01/05/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

4 – Schedule I Controlled Substances

Offense Date: 01/05/2024

Bond: $50,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

5 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($1001-$2499)

Offense Date: 01/05/2024

Bond: $30,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

6 – Theft Of Property Not From Building Up To $1,000

Offense Date: 01/05/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...