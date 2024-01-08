Rockwood Police arrest Gunner Mitchell Saturday Following theft of vehicle and illegal drugs

One man is in the Roane County Jail charged with aggravated burglary, auto burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, simple possession, and possession of scheduled I Drug after an incident at 113 East Dunn Street in Rockwood early Saturday morning. The Rockwood police was sent to a business garage at the location where a pickup was taken without permission by a man identified as 29-year-old Gunnar Trey Mitchell. The Rockwood police report indicates Mitchell did not have permission to take the vehicle which he was found driving around 3:30am Saturday, at a traffic stop on the vehicle by Rockwood police officer York. Mitchell remains in jail today on bonds totaling $115,000. The incident occurred late Friday night at the garage owned by Dereck Blake. Mitchell is in jail awaiting a court appearance on these charges.
