Rockwood police arrest woman for several assault charges

One female identified as Taylor Brooke Kelly, 24, remains at The Roane County jail today after being arrested by Rockwood police Sunday at a disturbance in the 600 Block of Clymersville Road. She was arrested for a domestic assault charge, criminal trespassing and two counts of aggravated assault. Kelly remained in jail on a $16,000 bond today. The report from the PD was not completed yet for us to gather all the details.

Taylor Brooke Kelly
Age/Race/Sex: 24 / W / F
Booking Number: 27596
Booked: 01/07/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time: 01/07/2024 17:30

Bond: $16,000.00

1 – Domestic Assault Agg
Offense Date: 01/07/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

2 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 01/07/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:

3 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 01/07/2024
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:

4 – Criminal Trespass
Offense Date: 01/07/2024
Bond: $1,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:

