Rockwood police arrest woman for several assault charges

One female identified as Taylor Brooke Kelly, 24, remains at The Roane County jail today after being arrested by Rockwood police Sunday at a disturbance in the 600 Block of Clymersville Road. She was arrested for a domestic assault charge, criminal trespassing and two counts of aggravated assault. Kelly remained in jail on a $16,000 bond today. The report from the PD was not completed yet for us to gather all the details.

Taylor Brooke Kelly

Age/Race/Sex: 24 / W / F

Booking Number: 27596

Booked: 01/07/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 01/07/2024 17:30

Bond: $16,000.00

1 – Domestic Assault Agg

Offense Date: 01/07/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 01/07/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

3 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 01/07/2024

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

4 – Criminal Trespass

Offense Date: 01/07/2024

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

