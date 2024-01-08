Rockwood PD Arrests One on Failure to Appear Charges

Rockwood police officials arrested several individuals this past weekend on numerous charges. Warren Dyer, 38, was arrested on several charges of failure to appear felony warrants and remains jailed today on a $750 Bond. He was apprehended just behind Hardees Saturday afternoon as several law enforcement officers were seen there at the scene arresting Mr Dyer. He remained jailed this afternoon on the failure to appear in court charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...