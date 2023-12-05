VEHICLE HITS UTILITY POLE AND TREE OFF WESTEL ROAD IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY

We now have the info from last Saturday’s crash on Westel Road that knocked out power for residents in that area. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded Saturday to the vehicle crash along with Westel Fire dept personnel and eventually Rockwood Electric Utility crews.

Troopers say a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by 33-year-old Roblero Mazariegos of Illinois was traveling south on Westel Road near Willis Cemetery Road when he left the roadway vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree. The driver escaped injury. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of impact. REU officials put out a text to the customers effected Saturday and had the power restored after a couple of hours

