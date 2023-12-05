J.L. Vann, Clinton

J.L. Vann, age 77, of Clinton, passed away in his home on December 4, 2023. He was born to the late M.M. and Martha (Lindsay) Vann on May 28, 1946.

He married Betty Rhea on June 21, 1973, and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2008.

J.L. is survived by his three children, Mike and his wife Amy, Lynn and his girlfriend Amanda Snell, and Terry and his wife Amanda; grandkids, Karee Foust and her husband Sterling, Alexis Warman and her husband Matthew, Keli Vann, and Kimberlyn Vann; sister-in-law, Anna Lou Long and her husband Levador.

He worked as a truck driver for over 35 years and loved hunting, fishing, and watching Western movies. J.L. also enjoyed cooking for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service for J.L. will be held on Friday, December 8 at 7 pm. Friends may visit with the family starting at 5 pm until the start of the service.

J.L. will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery with his wife.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home has been entrusted with making arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

