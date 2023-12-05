U.S. POSTAL SERVICE DEADLINES FOR CHRISTMAS SHIPPING

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announces its 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines to help customers plan for the timely delivery of cards, letters, and packages by December 25th If you’re shipping gifts this year, here are the dates to remember: Within the Lower 48 (excluding Alaska + Hawaii)
USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class mail including greeting cards – Mail by December 16th
Priority Mail – Mail by December 18th
Priority Mail Express – Mail by December 20th
Since Christmas falls on a Monday this year, other major delivery carriers recommend mailing domestic ground packages out no later than December 13, 2023.