Indoor Winter Farmers’ Market opens Dec. 2 in Oak Ridge

More than 30 farmers, bakers and artisan crafters are moving indoors Dec. 2 for the eighth season of the Winter Farmers Market, open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 30 in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge. New this year are additional hot breakfast and lunch foods by new local caterer Barriga Llena, which will offer arepas and other hearty breakfast items.

The indoor market offers local cool season produce like kale, spinach, lettuce, gourmet mushrooms and even some locally grown tomatoes.

Holiday gifts are again available, with crafters such as art, jewelry, birdhouses and more. Almost all the items in the market can be ordered ahead of time for free curbside pickup or home delivery through Oak Ridge Farmers Market-To-Go at www.GrowOakRidge.org/market-to-go.

