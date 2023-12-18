High Speed Persuit Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect

On December 17th, 2023, at approximately 11:00 PM Sergeant Gary Nelson with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an SUV on Roane State Hwy at Pine Ridge Rd after it ran a stop sign in front of Sgt. Nelson. The vehicle refused to stop and fled from Law Enforcement into the city of Kingston. The vehicle eventually stopped after losing control in the 200 block of Paint Rock Ferry Rd. in Kingston. All five occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. After a short search, with the assistance of Kingston Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Corporal Michael Murphy deployed a drone with FLIR capabilities. One of the suspects was located with the drone and shortly after, the other four suspects were located by Law Enforcement. Approximately 7 grams of synthetic marijuana was found inside the vehicle. Arrested was William Daquan Battle of Stroudsburg PA. He is charged with 5 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Simple Possession, Fail to Obey Traffic Control Device, Felony Evading Arrest, Resist Stop Halt Frisk, Criminal Impersonation, Filing a False Report, and Fugitive from Justice. Battle is wanted in New York City for 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Weapon, Weapon Violation and Leaving the Scene of Accident. Cristell Miller of Brooklyn NY, Nathaniel Miller of Brooklyn NY, La-Sun Noviers-Soto of Johnson City, NY, and Lymell Summerville of Bronx NY are all charged with Simple Possession and Resisting Stop Halt Frisk. All five are awaiting arraignment and have no bond.

William Daquan Battle of Stroudsburg, PA

5 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Simple Possession, Fail to Obey Traffic Control Device, Felony Evading Arrest, Resist Stop Halt Frisk, Criminal Impersonation, Filing a False Report, and Fugitive from Justice. He is wanted in New York City for 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Weapon, Weapon Violation and Leaving the Scene of Accident.

Cristell Miller, Brooklyn, NY

Charged with Simple Possession and Resisting Stop Halt Frisk. She is awaiting arraignment and has no bond.

Nathaniel Miller, Brooklyn, NY

charged with Simple Possession and Resisting Stop Halt Frisk. All five are awaiting arraignment and have no bond.

La-Sun Noviers-Soto, Johnson City, NY

charged with Simple Possession and Resisting Stop Halt Frisk. All five are awaiting arraignment and have no bond.

Lymell Summerville, Bronx, NY

charged with Simple Possession and Resisting Stop Halt Frisk. All five are awaiting arraignment and have no bond.

