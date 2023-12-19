Robert “Bob” Irish, Rockwood

Mr. Robert “Bob” Irish, age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Cape Coral, Florida passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born March 29, 1960, in Albany, New York. He was a retired Forklift Operator. Most of all, Bob loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Irish.

Survivors include:

Wife of 34 years: Barbara Irish

Children: LaQuita Murphy, Robert Murphy, Angela Taylor (Rich), and Eric Skidmore

A host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Sisters and Brothers: Diane Raines, Paul Irish (Michelle), Philip Irish, Mary Ann Irish, Patricia (Thomas)

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bob” Irish.

