Nancy Ann Malavies, Harriman

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Nancy Ann Malavies, age 89 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 9, 1934, in Knoxville, TN. She was a U.S. Army veteran. She was a faithful member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Rockwood, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jack Middleton & Edith Johnson; former husband: Anthony “Tony” Malavies; sister; Mary Dimbroski; brothers: Larry, Jimmy, and Jack Middleton; brother-in-law; Tommy Johnson. She is survived by:

Son: Scott Malavies

and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 with Rev. Steve Parker officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Nancy Ann Malavies.

About News Department

Check Also

Tommy Armes, Petros

Tommy Armes, age 79 of Petros, passed away at Tenova, Turkey Creek Medical Center on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d