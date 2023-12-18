Nancy Ann Malavies, Harriman

Nancy Ann Malavies, age 89 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 9, 1934, in Knoxville, TN. She was a U.S. Army veteran. She was a faithful member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Rockwood, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jack Middleton & Edith Johnson; former husband: Anthony “Tony” Malavies; sister; Mary Dimbroski; brothers: Larry, Jimmy, and Jack Middleton; brother-in-law; Tommy Johnson. She is survived by:

Son: Scott Malavies

and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 with Rev. Steve Parker officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Nancy Ann Malavies.

