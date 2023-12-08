Freddie Ray Williford, Oakdale

Mr. Freddie Ray Williford, 73, of Oakdale passed away on December 6, 2023, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert & Ethel Williford.

Two brothers: Jerry Williford and Clarence Williford.

Four sisters: Bobbi Williford, Irma Young, Irene Williford, and Patsy Hamilton.

He is survived by Wayne Young, Randy Young, Cody Langston, and Kristi Roberts.

Along with many other friends and caregivers.

The family and friends will meet on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Pine Orchard Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Buddy Capps officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Freddie Ray Williford during this time.

