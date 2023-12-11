Fairfield Glade Ladies Club donates $20,000 for Roane State Foundation scholarships

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has once again presented Roane State Foundation with a $20,000 contribution that will benefit college students in Cumberland County.

The club’s annual donations are in honor of Pam Biggs, a dedicated and hard-working club member who passed away in 2012. Over the past several years, the club has given more than $115,000 to assist Roane State students accomplish their educational goals.

“We absolutely love being able to support Roane State Foundation in its mission and continue to be amazed and inspired by Roane State students,” said Carol Barnes, president of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club. “This is one important way that we can give back to our community.”

The club has directed $15,000 of its total donation to non-traditional college students. The remaining $5,000 will be awarded to students in Roane State’s Middle College. These students are juniors or seniors in high school who are working toward an associate degree.

In the 2023-24 academic year, these scholarships have already assisted seven non-traditional college students and four Middle College students.

“Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has become a tremendous supporter of the college and its students,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “This latest donation will allow us to continue helping Roane State students in Cumberland County to meet their academic goals.”

Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a philanthropic organization, supporting local communities by providing scholarships to area students, being active in civic, social, and moral welfare, and promoting friendship and fellowship for the Fairfield Glade area.

Learn more about the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club online at ffgladiesclub.com.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Police asking for help finding missing Oliver Springs teen

As of late today, police in Oliver Springs are trying to find 14-year-old Alexis Cox. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d