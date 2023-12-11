Fairfield Glade Ladies Club donates $20,000 for Roane State Foundation scholarships

The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has once again presented Roane State Foundation with a $20,000 contribution that will benefit college students in Cumberland County.

The club’s annual donations are in honor of Pam Biggs, a dedicated and hard-working club member who passed away in 2012. Over the past several years, the club has given more than $115,000 to assist Roane State students accomplish their educational goals.

“We absolutely love being able to support Roane State Foundation in its mission and continue to be amazed and inspired by Roane State students,” said Carol Barnes, president of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club. “This is one important way that we can give back to our community.”

The club has directed $15,000 of its total donation to non-traditional college students. The remaining $5,000 will be awarded to students in Roane State’s Middle College. These students are juniors or seniors in high school who are working toward an associate degree.

In the 2023-24 academic year, these scholarships have already assisted seven non-traditional college students and four Middle College students.

“Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has become a tremendous supporter of the college and its students,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “This latest donation will allow us to continue helping Roane State students in Cumberland County to meet their academic goals.”

Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a philanthropic organization, supporting local communities by providing scholarships to area students, being active in civic, social, and moral welfare, and promoting friendship and fellowship for the Fairfield Glade area.

Learn more about the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club online at ffgladiesclub.com.

