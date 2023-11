A #TNSilverAlert is issued for 86 y/o Curtis Fitzgerald, Sr, missing out of Roane Co. He was last seen Nov 28th in Kingston, and may be in the area of Oak Ridge. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. Call 865-354-8045.

Curtis may be traveling in a black 2005 Lexus RX 330, TN tag 514 BKHZ. He is 5’6”, 122 pounds, has gray hair, blue eyes. Spot him? Call Roane Co SO at 865-354-8045, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

