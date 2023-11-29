Jason Michael Wilson, 27, Clinton

Jason Michael Wilson, age 27 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Jason loved fishing, outdoors, camping, loved his family, loved his son Noah, daughter Everest, his career in law enforcement, animals, writing songs, and playing his guitar. Jason was a big jokester and proud of being a heritage Alaskan. He gets to be with his daughter, his little angel Everest.

Born in Ellensburg, Washington on June 22, 1996, he was the son of the late Jason Vasquez and Kessandra

Wilson of Juneau, Alaska; Fiancee, Cheyenne Hall; son Noah; brother Alexander Kessler of Alaska; sisters,

Chloe Kinkade, Andrea Vasquez, Allyson Vasquez, lots of aunts and uncles, and extended family.

Jason was preceded in death by his daughter, Everest Emmery Wilson; his father, Jason Vasquez; grandmother, Karol Edgerly.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Jason Michael Wilson.

