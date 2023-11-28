Former Knoxville police Officer Charged

A former Knoxville Police officer has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges involving child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. Dan Roark appeared in federal court in Knoxville today for an arraignment hearing. He’s accused of offering a mother in Scott County, Virginia money to send pictures of her daughter when the girl was as young as five. The judge has ruled that Roark will remain in custody to ensure the safety of the public
