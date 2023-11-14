Roane State Athletics Hall of Fame induction and All-Sports Alumni Event to be held November 18

Roane State will host an Athletics Hall of Fame and All-Sports Alumni Event on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at its Roane County Campus.

Monica Boles, Women’s Basketball

Former Roane State coaches, athletics staff, and players are invited. Current students and student-athletes, RSCC faculty and staff, and Raiders fans are also welcome to attend. There is no cost for admission.

The Hall of Fame Induction will begin at 12 p.m. ET in the Vann Student Center. Roane State Athletics alumni recognitions will follow throughout the afternoon.

The Roane State Athletics Fall of Fame has four members to induct for its Class of 2023. Those to be inducted are:

Monica Boles, women’s basketball

Chris Griffin, men’s golf

Josh Heard, men’s basketball

Eddie Liskovec, men’s golf

Josh Heard, Men’s Basketball

Additional confirmed guests of the event include Roane State Athletics Hall of Fame members Jim Davis, Andy Landers, and David Mullins. Davis and Landers were inducted in 2019, the Hall of Fame’s inaugural year, while Mullins was inducted in 2022. Davis and Landers are former women’s basketball coaches. Mullins is a former tennis coach.

Chris Griffin, Golf

After the Hall of Fame ceremony, guests are invited to move into the gym to cheer on the Raiders and Lady Raiders basketball teams as they take the court for matchups with Columbia State. The women’s basketball game starts at 2 p.m. ET and the men’s game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Roane State alumni planning to attend the event should RSVP online as soon as possible so the college can plan accordingly. To submit your RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/HallofFameRSVP. For the general public (non-alumni), the event is also free with no RSVP required.

Questions about this event can be directed to Amberlee Zeller in the RSCC Athletics Department by emailing zellera@roanestate.edu or by calling (865) 882-4581.

To learn more about Roane State’s athletics programs, visit roanestate.edu/athletics.

Eddie Liskovec, Men’s Golf

