Roane State Athletics Hall of Fame induction and All-Sports Alumni Event to be held November 18

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 17 Views

Roane State will host an Athletics Hall of Fame and All-Sports Alumni Event on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at its Roane County Campus.

Monica Boles, Women’s Basketball

Former Roane State coaches, athletics staff, and players are invited. Current students and student-athletes, RSCC faculty and staff, and Raiders fans are also welcome to attend. There is no cost for admission.

The Hall of Fame Induction will begin at 12 p.m. ET in the Vann Student Center. Roane State Athletics alumni recognitions will follow throughout the afternoon.

The Roane State Athletics Fall of Fame has four members to induct for its Class of 2023. Those to be inducted are:

  • Monica Boles, women’s basketball
  • Chris Griffin, men’s golf
  • Josh Heard, men’s basketball
  • Eddie Liskovec, men’s golf
Josh Heard, Men’s Basketball

Additional confirmed guests of the event include Roane State Athletics Hall of Fame members Jim Davis, Andy Landers, and David Mullins. Davis and Landers were inducted in 2019, the Hall of Fame’s inaugural year, while Mullins was inducted in 2022. Davis and Landers are former women’s basketball coaches. Mullins is a former tennis coach.

Chris Griffin, Golf

After the Hall of Fame ceremony, guests are invited to move into the gym to cheer on the Raiders and Lady Raiders basketball teams as they take the court for matchups with Columbia State. The women’s basketball game starts at 2 p.m. ET and the men’s game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Roane State alumni planning to attend the event should RSVP online as soon as possible so the college can plan accordingly. To submit your RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/HallofFameRSVP. For the general public (non-alumni), the event is also free with no RSVP required.

Questions about this event can be directed to Amberlee Zeller in the RSCC Athletics Department by emailing zellera@roanestate.edu or by calling (865) 882-4581.

To learn more about Roane State’s athletics programs, visit roanestate.edu/athletics.

Eddie Liskovec, Men’s Golf
RSCC-Athletics-Hall-of-Fame-2023Download
RSCC-Athletics-Alumni-Event-FlyerDownload

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Kentucky Jumps Out to an Early Lead in the Annual Blue/Orange Blood Drive

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: