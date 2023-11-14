Andy’s Ridge wildfire – UPDATE: 11/14/2023 @ 3 p.m.

The Andy’s Ridge wildfire near Scott Brogan Lane is thought to have rekindled Monday evening, and personnel from local fire departments were on scene Monday night to monitor the situation.

Firefighters from the Tennessee Division of Forestry were on scene, as of late Tuesday morning.

“We want to assure our citizens that the Rocky Top area wildfire is still 100-percent contained,” Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brice Kidwell said Tuesday afternoon.

Stock Photo. Envato Elements

“The forestry crew is here and will remain on scene for as long as possible. They are working on clearing debris from the fire lines,” Kidwell said.

While there currently is not a burn ban in place for Anderson County, Emergency Management strongly encourages citizens to not do any outdoor burning, grilling, or throwing out of still-lit cigarette butts for the foreseeable future.

“We are under ongoing drought conditions, and earlier today, the National Weather Service issued an Elevated Fire Risk statement due to low relative humidity values expected today,” Leean Tupper, public information officer for Anderson County EMA, said. “Outdoor burning of any kind could lead to a wildfire and we want to avoid that, if at all possible,” Tupper said.

The Andy’s Ridge wildfire was first reported shortly after 6 p.m. on November 4; it was fully contained by the afternoon of November 9, but not before it consumed 397 acres. No structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

Citizens are reminded that they may download the Anderson County E-911 app on their cellphones to receive updates about this fire as they are released. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

