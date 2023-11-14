Kay Mason Hamrick, 89

Kay Mason Hamrick, age 89, passed away November 12, 2023, peacefully at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, surrounded by family. Kay was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 1, 1934, to William “Bill” Mason & Lora Rutland Mason. She moved to Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project and was a 1952 graduate of Oak Ridge High School.

Kay lived a life of family, faith, and music. She attended Robertsville Baptist church as a child. After high school, Kay’s adventures began with her husband, Tom Hamrick. Together they had four children. Kay & Tom loved traveling together, and at the time of her death, she had been to every continent except Antarctica. They were devoted football fans, and Kay held season tickets at both Blankenship Field and Neyland Stadium for many years.

An amazingly talented soprano, Kay made music everywhere she went. She obtained her master’s degree in music education from the University of Tennessee and taught choir at Oak Ridge High School during the 1970s and 1980s. She performed as a featured soloist in numerous performances throughout East Tennessee, including many at the Oak Ridge Playhouse and in local operas. Kay was the long-time choir director at Kern United Methodist Church and continued to sing as a featured soloist in their choir until shortly before her death. She was active in the United Methodist Women and volunteered extensively in their ministries.

Family meant everything to Kay, and most family holidays were spent gathered around “Nana’s” piano, making music together. Kay enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting and school events. She will be forever cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know her. A friend to all, her generosity, kindness, and beautiful voice will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Hamrick; parents; brother, Larry Mason (Janet); and sister, Wanda Podeweltz (Carl). Survivors include children, Patty Rowan (Dennis) of Knoxville, Lynn Hamrick (Linda) of Marion, Iowa, Guy Hamrick (Cindy) of Oak Ridge, and Larry Hamrick (Teresa) of Knoxville; brother, Joe Mason (Ann) of Oak Ridge; eight grandchildren, Frannie Hamrick (Jonathan Griswold) of Maryville, Dana Peterson (Pat), and Laura Wheat (Jeremy), both of Marion, Iowa, Alex Hamrick of Knoxville, Chris Rowan (Lauren) of Murfreesboro, Abby Forgety (Lee) of Clinton, Graham Rowan of Knoxville, and Sloane Hamrick of Knoxville; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Kay’s memory to Kern United Methodist Church at kernchurch.org/.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Friday, November 17, 2023, at Kern United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Will Conner officiating. A private family interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

