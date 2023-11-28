University of Tennessee Athletics, Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Nobody Trashes Tennessee team up for 3rd Annual No Trash November

Student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff to participate in November 29 cleanup Campaign aims to remove 50,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways and waterways

KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee Athletics is teaming up with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee and Keep Knoxville Beautiful on November 29 as part of No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Tennessee’s student-athletes will be doing their part to help wrap-up the month by cleaning up around the campus from 9 – 10 a.m.

“Being a Tennessee Volunteer instills a responsibility to serve our campus and greater Knoxville community,” said Jessica Wildfire, Ed. D., executive director for student athlete development, University of Tennessee Athletics. “To have our student-athletes and athletics staff join Keep Knoxville Beautiful and TDOT in caring for our beautiful Tennessee landscape gives us great pride. We value our state and community partners for engaging us in this year’s clean-up efforts.”

Last year’s campaign included 95 events with over 1,300 volunteers who collected more than 48,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways. In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and Adopt-A-Highway groups, residents are invited to join public events being held across the state. Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops may also earn a patch for their participation in a cleanup.

“We are thrilled to have University of Tennessee as a partner again this year,” said Brittany Morris, transportation program coordinator, TDOT. “Participation throughout the state has exceeded our expectations, and ending the month-long campaign with the UT student-athletes is the perfect way to wrap up No Trash November.”

