Tennesseans Make Earthquake Preparedness a Priority with Annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

Brad Jones 15 mins ago News Leave a comment 1 Views

Citizens, Businesses, and Communities Encouraged to Register and Participate at www.shakeout.org/centralus

Mother explaining to her children how to protect themselves in an earthquake by getting under the table while preparing emergency backpacks. (Envato Elements)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee is among 14 central and southern U.S. states coordinating the annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill on Thursday, Oct. 19, to raise awareness about the importance of earthquake preparedness.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working to register businesses, communities, individuals, organizations, and schools for the ShakeOut drill so they can learn how to prevent damage and injuries in the event of a significant earthquake.

“The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut is an opportunity to for all Tennesseans to take the necessary steps to prepare and plan for an earthquake event,” said TEMA Director and CUSEC Board Chairman Patrick Sheehan. “Earthquakes can occur at any time, and everyone should know the risks earthquakes pose and how to protect themselves before the ground starts to shake.”

During the ShakeOut drill, participants will practice the Drop, Cover, and Hold On technique, which is the proper self-protection measure in an earthquake. The technique’s actions are:

  • DROP to the ground;
  • Take COVER under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms;
  • HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Central United States Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC), an eight-state partnership that facilitates earthquake preparedness and mitigation efforts across the region. Together, CUSEC and TEMA work closely to conduct earthquake drills, provide technical expertise, and support opportunities for seismic hazard mitigation projects.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

SAVE THE DATE: ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS FREE FLU SHOTS STARTING NOV. 1 FOR FIGHT FLU ’23

Clinton, Tenn. – The Anderson County Health Department will participate in the statewide Fight Flu …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: