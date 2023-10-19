Tennesseans Make Earthquake Preparedness a Priority with Annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut

Citizens, Businesses, and Communities Encouraged to Register and Participate at www.shakeout.org/centralus

Mother explaining to her children how to protect themselves in an earthquake by getting under the table while preparing emergency backpacks. (Envato Elements)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee is among 14 central and southern U.S. states coordinating the annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill on Thursday, Oct. 19, to raise awareness about the importance of earthquake preparedness.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working to register businesses, communities, individuals, organizations, and schools for the ShakeOut drill so they can learn how to prevent damage and injuries in the event of a significant earthquake.

“The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut is an opportunity to for all Tennesseans to take the necessary steps to prepare and plan for an earthquake event,” said TEMA Director and CUSEC Board Chairman Patrick Sheehan. “Earthquakes can occur at any time, and everyone should know the risks earthquakes pose and how to protect themselves before the ground starts to shake.”

During the ShakeOut drill, participants will practice the Drop, Cover, and Hold On technique, which is the proper self-protection measure in an earthquake. The technique’s actions are:

DROP to the ground;

to the ground; Take COVER under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms;

under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head and neck with your arms; HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Central United States Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC), an eight-state partnership that facilitates earthquake preparedness and mitigation efforts across the region. Together, CUSEC and TEMA work closely to conduct earthquake drills, provide technical expertise, and support opportunities for seismic hazard mitigation projects.

