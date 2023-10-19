Princess Theatre to screen The Nightmare Before Christmas for film’s 30th anniversary

Roane State’s Arts and Lectures Committee will show The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Princess Theatre on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The screening celebrates the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

The movie is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Only cash is accepted. Any donations will help support future RSCC Arts and Lectures Committee events.

A Halloween costume parade is also being organized prior to the movie. Everyone is welcome to participate or come early to watch. Parade participants will line up at 6:35 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Princess Theatre is located in downtown Harriman and is managed by Roane State Community College. The address is 421 North Roane Street.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is rated PG and runs just over an hour and 15 minutes.

Additional information about this event is available online at princessharriman.org under the “Upcoming Events” section. Other Roane State Arts and Lectures Committee events can be found at roanestate.edu/artsandlectures.

