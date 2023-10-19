Princess Theatre to screen The Nightmare Before Christmas for film’s 30th anniversary

Brad Jones 22 mins ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

Roane State’s Arts and Lectures Committee will show The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Princess Theatre on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The screening celebrates the 30th anniversary of the film’s release.

The movie is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Only cash is accepted. Any donations will help support future RSCC Arts and Lectures Committee events.

A Halloween costume parade is also being organized prior to the movie. Everyone is welcome to participate or come early to watch. Parade participants will line up at 6:35 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Princess Theatre is located in downtown Harriman and is managed by Roane State Community College. The address is 421 North Roane Street.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is rated PG and runs just over an hour and 15 minutes.

Additional information about this event is available online at princessharriman.org under the “Upcoming Events” section. Other Roane State Arts and Lectures Committee events can be found at roanestate.edu/artsandlectures.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Heather Jenkins Named Principal of Linden Elementary

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – Heather Jenkins, who has served as interim principal of Linden Elementary …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: