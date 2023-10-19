GEN. DAVE CLARK AND LOCAL VICTIM WITNESS COORDINATOR KATHERINE SELLERS HONORED AT STATEWIDE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS CONFERENCE

Gen. Clark and Local VWC Receive Highest Honors at Annual District Attorneys Conference

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (October 19, 2023) – The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) has awarded District Attorney General Dave Clark its highest honor – the Pat McCutchen Award. During the same three-day training conference, the TNDAGC awarded Katherine Sellers, a Victim Witness Coordinator (VWC) also from the 7th Judicial District, the prestigious Tony Clark Award.

“The Pat McCutchen Award is presented to an individual who best exemplifies the goals and ideals of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference and their efforts to improve the quality of justice for all Tennesseans,” explained TNDAGC Executive Director and last year’s Pat McCutchen awardee Stephen D. Crump. “Gen. Clark is long overdue for this honor and couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition.”

The Pat McCutchen Award was first established in 2000 in honor of the late Conference Executive Director and District Attorney General for the 19th Judicial District. The award is presented annually at the TNDAGC’s three-day fall training conference. During his presentation of the award, Crump praised Clark’s discerning stewardship of tax-payer dollars, decisive leadership, and unwavering commitment to victims of crime.

Local VWC Katherine Sellers was also honored at this year’s awards luncheon for her dedication to victims of crime and outstanding contributions to the 7th Judicial District. The Tony Clark Award, named after the late District Attorney General of the 1st District, is presented annually to a non-prosecutor staff member who demonstrates exceptional compassion, care, and dedication to victims of crime.

“Beyond her top-tier service and compassion for victims of crime, Sellers is a dedicated member of our investigative teams, a relentless grant seeker securing vital resources for the office, and an essential member of the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force (CTF),” said Gen. Clark. “Her unwavering dedication to justice sets her apart as a true beacon of hope and progress in our community.”

