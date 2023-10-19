Nobody Trashes Tennessee and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Launch New Patch Program

Brad Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign is partnering with Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMIDTN) to offer a new Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch.

Troops of all ages have multiple ways to earn the patch including participating in litter cleanups in their community, coordinating their own cleanup in their neighborhood or school grounds, or through Girl Scout camp beautification projects. For Girl Scouts ages 12 and older, the Adopt-A-Highway program is an opportunity to earn both a patch and a roadway recognition panel for committing to quarterly pickups. Younger scouts may earn a patch by completing Nobody Trashes Tennessee educational worksheets. Patches are provided by Nobody Trashes Tennessee and do not cost the troop or individual scouts.

“Girl Scouts are dedicated to making a difference in their communities as reflected in one of our core values to put service above self,” said Pam Self, Interim President/CEO, GSMIDTN. “By participating in a litter cleanup service project, we are also living the Girl Scout Promise of helping people at all times.”

Girl Scouts are encouraged to participate in the upcoming third annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events held across the state. Last year’s No Trash November campaign included 95 events with over 1,300 volunteers who collected more than 48,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways. This year, with the help of GSMIDTN, the initiative’s goal is to remove 50,000 pounds of litter from Tennessee roadways.

In addition to No Trash November, troops may participate in community cleanups or coordinate their own events in observance of the Great American Cleanup (Mid-March – Mid-June), Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month (March), or Earth Day (April 22, 2024).

“Our shared values make this a perfect partnership as we strive to prevent and reduce litter on our state’s roadways and waterways,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Transportation Program Coordinator. “By working together to improve and beautify communities across the state, we can make an even larger impact.”

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee. To find a local cleanup event, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com/events and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

