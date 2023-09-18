Victims identified in ROANE COUNTY FIRE

We now have more info from a deadly fire in The Emory Gap community of Harriman on Friday. Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a fully involved structure blaze last Friday night in the 400 block of Old Valley Road in South Harriman. Crews arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find a camper trailer on fire. Initial reports from Roane County EMA Director Tim Suter indicated one female occupant inside the camper died and said a male inside the structure was seriously injured. The man was taken by Lifestar to an area trauma center for treatment.

The identities of the two have now been released from Roane County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tim Hawn who told us 39-year-old Cynthia Renee Osbourne died inside and that 39-year-old David Lee Pollard was injured.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said a preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have been intentionally set by the female who died in the blaze. Chief Deputy Hawn stated via text that their investigation with the assistance of the TBI continues and more will be released later.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...