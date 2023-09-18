SENTENCING ON DEFENDANT ROBERT E. RIFFEY, JR. CONVICTED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES

Brad Jones 15 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Robert E. Riffey, Jr, 57

Clinton, Tennessee – On Friday September 15, 2023, Judge Ryan M. Spitzer conducted a sentencing hearing and afterwards sentenced Defendant Robert E. Riffey, Jr., age 57, to the maximum sentence under the law of 37 years in prison on Second Degree Murder, Possession of Schedule Il Drugs in a School Zone, and Possession of Drugs with Intent to Deliver in a School Zone.

Mr. Riffey was found guilty in a jury trial on June 30, 2023, after a three-day trial in Anderson County Criminal Court.During the Sentencing Hearing, prosecutors argued for consecutive sentencing (sentences running one after another) because of the severity of the convictions and the Defendant’s lack of remorse and accountability for his actions.

The case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force. We would like to thank both agencies for their exceptional work during the investigation of this case and trial of the Defendant. Assistant District Attorneys Sarah W. Keith and Brian M. Gilliam prosecuted this case for the State of Tennessee. Victim Witness Coordinator, Katherine Sellers, aided in the sentencing hearing.

General Clark remarked, “On behalf of the people of Tennessee, we are grateful to the Court,
Police Officers, Prosecutors and everyone involved in holding this Defendant responsible for his crimes.”

ChargeBond
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE0
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE0
SECOND DEGREE MURDER0

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee Wins Blood Drive Versus Florida

Tennessee may not have won the game on the field Saturday, but they were able …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: