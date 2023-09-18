SENTENCING ON DEFENDANT ROBERT E. RIFFEY, JR. CONVICTED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES

Robert E. Riffey, Jr, 57

Clinton, Tennessee – On Friday September 15, 2023, Judge Ryan M. Spitzer conducted a sentencing hearing and afterwards sentenced Defendant Robert E. Riffey, Jr., age 57, to the maximum sentence under the law of 37 years in prison on Second Degree Murder, Possession of Schedule Il Drugs in a School Zone, and Possession of Drugs with Intent to Deliver in a School Zone.

Mr. Riffey was found guilty in a jury trial on June 30, 2023, after a three-day trial in Anderson County Criminal Court.During the Sentencing Hearing, prosecutors argued for consecutive sentencing (sentences running one after another) because of the severity of the convictions and the Defendant’s lack of remorse and accountability for his actions.

The case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force. We would like to thank both agencies for their exceptional work during the investigation of this case and trial of the Defendant. Assistant District Attorneys Sarah W. Keith and Brian M. Gilliam prosecuted this case for the State of Tennessee. Victim Witness Coordinator, Katherine Sellers, aided in the sentencing hearing.

General Clark remarked, “On behalf of the people of Tennessee, we are grateful to the Court,

Police Officers, Prosecutors and everyone involved in holding this Defendant responsible for his crimes.”

Charge Bond MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 0 MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE 0 SECOND DEGREE MURDER 0

