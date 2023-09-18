CUMBERLAND AND ROANE COUNTY RESCUE SQUADS ASSISTS IN FINDING INJURED HIKER

The Cumberland County Rescue Squad was requested yesterday afternoon by the Morgan County Rescue Squad for a mutual aid call at Frozen Head State Park. A trail runner was injured deep in the woods on a trail and could not continue, rescue squad members from multiple agencies responded to the scene to retrieve the injured subject. The individual was placed in emergency medical service care around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Their name or condition was not initially released.

Agencies responding include the Roane and Cumberland County Rescue Squads, Cumberland County Fire Department, Morgan County Rescue, Morgan County Emergency Medical Services, Oliver Springs Fire Department, Appalachian Mountain Rescue, state park rangers, Knox County Rescue Squad, and several other agencies.

