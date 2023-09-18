MAN ARRAIGNED AND BOND SET IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF SHYSTI R. MAYBERRY

Clinton, Tennessee — Jason Robert Dockery, age 44, was arraigned in General Sessions Court last Friday after being charged with the First-Degree Murder of Shysti R. Mayberry. Dockery was apprehended in Union County, Tennessee on September 14, 2023. Judge Matt Tuck arraigned the Defendant and appointed the Public Defender to represent him. Judge Tuck set the Defendant’s bond at Two-Million Dollars ($2,000,000.00). The next court date for Mr. Dockery is set on September 27, 2023, in front of Judge Victoria Bowling in Anderson County General Sessions, Division I. court. Dockery remains incarcerated in the Anderson County Detention Facility at this time. Additional charges are pending in this matter. In addition, Dockery has charges pending in Sevier and Claiborne counties.

General Clark remarked, “We are grateful for the great effort and teamwork exhibited by many and to have Dockery in custody to face justice. Most of all, our thoughts are with the family and friends of his victim.”

Jason R. Dockery

Age: 44

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M

Intake Date: 09/14/2023 09:00 PM

City: KNOXVILLE

Arrested By Department: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond MURDER, 1ST DEGREE $2,000,000 HOLD PLACED 0

