Public invited to watch artists paint across the park Sept. 24-28 

Brad Jones 10 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A panoramic view looking north from the observation tower on Clingmans Dome one can see Blanket Mountain on the far left, Cove Mountain and Bluff Mountain near the center, and Sugarland Mountain and Mount Le Conte on the far right. Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—For the second year in a row, Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites the public to watch 20 nationally acclaimed artists paint “en plein air” (in open air) across the park Sunday, September 24 through Thursday, September 28.

The opportunity to watch the artists create is free and open to the public. Visitors can see them at the following locations:  

  • Sunday, September 24: artists paint in areas across Great Smoky Mountains National Park 
  • Monday, September 25: artists paint from sunrise to 3 p.m. in Cades Cove 
  • Tuesday, September 26: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont 
  • Wednesday, September 27: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont 
  • Thursday, September 28: artists paint in areas across the park 

The origins of National Parks are deeply connected to artists. In the early 1900s, the scenic beauty of landscapes across the nation were shared through images created by artists. In many cases, people inspired by these images advocated for the protection of these special places as National Parks. Early painters, photographers, and writers captured the uniqueness of the Smokies in a manner that helped inspire the grassroots effort to create Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1934. 

Plein Air in the Park is sponsored by Friends of the Smokies, the official nonprofit philanthropic partner of the park.  

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

SENTENCING ON DEFENDANT ROBERT E. RIFFEY, JR. CONVICTED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES

Robert E. Riffey, Jr, 57 Clinton, Tennessee – On Friday September 15, 2023, Judge Ryan …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: