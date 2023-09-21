Public invited to watch artists paint across the park Sept. 24-28 

A panoramic view looking north from the observation tower on Clingmans Dome one can see Blanket Mountain on the far left, Cove Mountain and Bluff Mountain near the center, and Sugarland Mountain and Mount Le Conte on the far right. Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—For the second year in a row, Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites the public to watch 20 nationally acclaimed artists paint “en plein air” (in open air) across the park Sunday, September 24 through Thursday, September 28.



The opportunity to watch the artists create is free and open to the public. Visitors can see them at the following locations:

Sunday, September 24: artists paint in areas across Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Monday, September 25: artists paint from sunrise to 3 p.m. in Cades Cove

Tuesday, September 26: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont

Wednesday, September 27: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont

Thursday, September 28: artists paint in areas across the park

The origins of National Parks are deeply connected to artists. In the early 1900s, the scenic beauty of landscapes across the nation were shared through images created by artists. In many cases, people inspired by these images advocated for the protection of these special places as National Parks. Early painters, photographers, and writers captured the uniqueness of the Smokies in a manner that helped inspire the grassroots effort to create Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1934.



Plein Air in the Park is sponsored by Friends of the Smokies, the official nonprofit philanthropic partner of the park.

