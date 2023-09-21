Become a tnAchieves Mentor: Shape Tomorrow, Today!

Roane County needs 5 more tnAchieves volunteer mentors to support the TN Promise Class of 2024! State-wide, tnAchieves needs 4,200 more volunteer mentors.

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school can attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology tuition-free and have mandatory fees covered, too. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor.

Mentors commit just one hour per month to support and encourage local students. In addition, all tnAchieves mentors complete virtual training and receive a comprehensive handbook guide to the program. This training lasts just 25 minutes for returning mentors and 45 for new mentors. While tnAchieves mentoring is not a significant time commitment, it significantly impacts our students’ success.

Mentors serve as a resource, share their experiences, and offer encouragement and support. As a result, mentors impact student success, and that success can have a favorable impact that lasts for generations and transforms our communities.

Apply to be a tnAchieves mentor: https://tnachieves.org/mentors/apply/

Learn more about being a mentor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5Lz6_iTPag

For more information contact Allen Lutz at 865-376-2093, ext. 206.

