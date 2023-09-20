One Bank of Tennessee Celebrating 122nd Anniversary Matching Donations through September 30 to ADFAC

One Bank of Tennessee is celebrating their 122nd Anniversary, and is giving back to the communities that have supported them since 1901. From now until September 30, One Bank will be raising money for a non-profit organization in each of the nine counties they serve. The bank has celebrated its anniversary in this way since 2021, raising over $73,000 in 2022. 

The One Bank of Tennessee branches in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs will be accepting donations for ADFAC (Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties Inc.) this year. Anyone can get involved by stopping by one of these branches and making a contribution to ADFAC. One Bank will match the total money donated to ADFAC by 120% up to $5,000.

ADFAC impacts our community by supporting and serving those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient. Their services include utility and food assistance, home repairs, school supplies, and more. ADFAC has been a key organization responding to the needs of our neighbors since 1987. 

Donations can be dropped off at either One Bank branch locations:

  • Oak Ridge – 1298 Oak Ridge Turnpike
  • Oliver Springs – 105 Gail Lane

ADFAC, an independent non-profit agency, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services designed to meet the need of our clients. More information about ADFAC services can be found on the website ADFAC.org

