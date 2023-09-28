The Norris Community Library will be closed for renovations October 30th through November 13th during this time the library will be getting some new flooring bookshelves and a circulation desk while the library is closed no materials will be due or approved fines or fees their phone line email online catalog Wi-Fi website will remain available please hold any check out items Library staff would like you to know this renovation process was made possible thanks to a generous support from the estate of William Bill Warren Jolly Jr. and the friends of the North Community Library

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...