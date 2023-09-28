The Norris Community Library will be closed for renovations

The Norris Community Library will be closed for renovations October 30th through November 13th during this time the library will be getting some new flooring bookshelves and a circulation desk while the library is closed no materials will be due or approved fines or fees their phone line email online catalog Wi-Fi website will remain available please hold any check out items Library staff would like you to know this renovation process was made possible thanks to a generous support from the estate of William Bill Warren Jolly Jr. and the friends of the North Community Library

