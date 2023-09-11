41st Annual Children’s Halloween Party set for Oct. 27

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 Children’s Halloween Party on Friday, October 27, from 6 to 8 pm.

This annual event will be attended by hundreds of children and their parents. Activities will be planned throughout the western fields of A.K. Bissell Park including a hayride, weather permitting.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a booth for the event. Sponsors will create their own themed booth, supply volunteers and hand out candy throughout the event. Booths should be age appropriate for children aged 4 years to 4th grade. Applications can be picked up at the Recreation Center front desk.

Parking will be located at both the west (Recreation Center side) and east side (Library side) parking areas. To help ensure a smooth event, the west side parking area will be filled first. Traffic in front of the Recreation Center will flow in one direction exiting onto the Turnpike from the east side parking area.

For more information, please contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450. To learn more about this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

