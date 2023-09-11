Oliver Springs PD Makes Two Weekend Arrests

The Oliver Springs Police Department made two arrests over the weekend. The first arrest was on Saturday night in the Housing Authority Apartments after a tip to check out a person who allegedly was wanted out of Georgia. When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Zachary Leon Harris, and after checking on his status, he was arrested on a fugitive from Justice (theft by deception warrant). He was taken to the Roane County Jail where he remains as of this afternoon on a $100,000 bond.

Oliver Springs also caught up with a subject who fled on foot from a disabled vehicle he was in on Blair Road just outside the city limits when they went to assist County deputies with the disabled vehicle. The man after being questioned was identified as 39-year-old Matthew Sandifer. According to Oliver Springs Police Chief Laxton, Sandifer took off running, but he was captured a few minutes later on foot and was charged with a couple of failure to appear warrants, two violation of probation warrants, charged with two counts of resisting arrest- two counts evading arrest , 2 counts of introduction of Contraband into a penal institution, 2 manufacturing and delivery and sale or possession of scheduled one drugs, 2 counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail in Kingston on a bond of $71,500 this arrest came Sunday around 3:00 in the morning.