Weekend Emergency Traffic

In emergency traffic over the weekend a three car fender bender occurred at the eastbound 352 mile marker Sunday afternoon in Kingston resulting in no serious injuries according to sources, but stalled traffic for some time.

Late Saturday night a crash on Spring City Highway south of Rockwood had several emergency units respond around 10:00 p.m. but we are still awaiting the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Around the same time an overdose occurred on South Kingston Avenue behind the former Big John’s Market on South Gateway resulted in several emergency vehicles responding to that scene as well along with several other ambulance runs throughout the weekend for medical related calls.

