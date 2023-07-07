Virginia Thompson Poland, Harriman

Mrs. Virginia Thompson Poland, 88, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Child’s Memorial Baptist Church and retired from Roane Hosiery. Virginia also worked as a “Pink Lady” volunteer at Roane Medical Center for many years. She was also a 44-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star with Laurel Chapter 22 and Kingston Chapter 405

She is preceded in death by her husband: Albert H. Poland, Jr.

Three brothers: George Thompson, Carl Thompson, and Billy Gene Easter.

And one sister: Hazel Thompson.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Jana Poland of Knoxville.

Her daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and Glenn Pierce of Cookeville.

Two Granddaughters: Allison and Kayla Poland.

Her sister-in-law: Geneva Easter.

And her faithful companion: Tiny.

Along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. An Eastern Star will be held at 2:00 PM with funeral services to follow with Bro. Ronnie Clark officiating. Entombment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Virginia Thompson Poland

