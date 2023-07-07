Franklin Kelly, Knoxville

Mr. Franklin Kelly, age 80, of Knoxville, went home to the kingdom, on the morning of July 5, 2023, around 4:05 am. He told his children he believed in God and believed in Jesus, and with that hope we stand to meet him again. He was a man of honor, a Navy veteran, a retired postal worker, and a family provider. He was proud of all his children and took care of all of us, even into our adulthood. Dad was a giving man. He was quick to help when the need presented itself. He is at peace now, though our hearts break. Until we meet again Dad. We love you.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Cornelius and Bessie Ruth Kelly.

The mother of his children: Rosie Heiner Gibson.

Two brothers: Howell and Danny Kelly.

And two great-grandchildren: Oliver and Olive Guyette.

He is survived by children: David and Sandy Kelly, Daniel and Ann Kelly, Rebecca and John Mathew, Deborah Kelly, and Honorary son, Chuck Walker.

Dear friends: David and Mary Edwards.

His grandchildren: Ashley, Josh, Lisa, Benjamin Kelly, William, Ashley Mathew, Jessalyn and Zach Guyette, Grace Summers, and Jonah Sauls.

Great grandson: Clarence Guyette.

One brother: Dennis “Pistol” and Jenni Kelly.

One sister-in-law: Gladys Kelly.

And his niece: Tammy Woodall.

Along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Little Emory Cemetery with Bro. Daniel Kelly officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Franklin Kelly during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

