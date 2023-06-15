Woman in jail on second degree murder charge

A Woman identified as Jeanney Renee Brady 50 remains jailed today at the Roane County jail on a $100,000.00 bond after being charged with Second Degree Murder. We reached out to the jail for further info but were unable to get many details as to how the charges came about. Chief Deputy Tim Hawn told us via text it was in connection to her alleged role in drug activity which may have caused the death of another person. We will have more on this arrest as more info is released to us here at the station.
Tags Chief Deputy Tim Hawn jail Roane County Roane County Sheriff's Office second degree murder
