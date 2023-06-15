Rollover Wreck at Kingston off ramp last night results in no serious injuries

Just after midnight last night a single vehicle accident roll-over crash occurred at the westbound off ramp at the Kingston exit 352. The fire department and police arrived on the scene and noticed the driver, a male subject, with scrapes on his arms and was out of the car but was not injured enough to have to go to the hospital. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash and no further details were available by news time.

