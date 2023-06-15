Rockwood arrests man on outstanding warrants and drugs

Rockwood police made an arrest last Saturday of a person wanted for two outstanding warrants from the court system. The man identified as 33-year-old Zachary Wiseman was seen walking around the area of the Second Baptist Church on North Wilder Avenue just after 9:00 last Saturday., when he was encountered by Rockwood officer Cunningham who contacted Wiseman. After checking the status of the warrants, he was placed under arrest and illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on his person.

Zachary Lee Wiseman 33 held on no bond charged with:

Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Schedule II Controlled Substances Definitions

Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

