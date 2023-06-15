Roane Sheriff’s department arrests man on numerous charges

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department arrested a male subject Tuesday evening just after 7:00 after a deputy pulled over the car the suspect was driving. He was identified as Eric Dwayne Ellison 52. After checking on his status it was determined he did not have a driver’s license and he was taken into custody and arrested on additional charges on violation of probation and parole, failure to appear, filing a false report, identity theft, criminal impersonation, and violation of no contact order of protection. Ellison remains jailed today on a $40,000 Bond.
Age: 52
Race: W
Sex: M
Booking Number: 26385
Booked: 06/13/2023
Bond: $40,000.00
1 – Violation Of Probation/Parole
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $15,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
2 – Failure To Appear
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
3 – Filing False Report
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $7,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
4 – Identity Theft
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
5 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
6 – Criminal Impersonation Other Than Law Enforcement
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $5,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane
7 – Violation Of No Contact Order/Ex Parte Order Of Protection
Offense Date: 06/13/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency: Roane