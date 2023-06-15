Roane Sheriff’s department arrests man on numerous charges

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department arrested a male subject Tuesday evening just after 7:00 after a deputy pulled over the car the suspect was driving. He was identified as Eric Dwayne Ellison 52. After checking on his status it was determined he did not have a driver’s license and he was taken into custody and arrested on additional charges on violation of probation and parole, failure to appear, filing a false report, identity theft, criminal impersonation, and violation of no contact order of protection. Ellison remains jailed today on a $40,000 Bond.

Age: 52

Race: W

Sex: M

Booking Number: 26385

Booked: 06/13/2023

Bond: $40,000.00

1 – Violation Of Probation/Parole

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Failure To Appear

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

3 – Filing False Report

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $7,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

4 – Identity Theft

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

5 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

6 – Criminal Impersonation Other Than Law Enforcement

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

7 – Violation Of No Contact Order/Ex Parte Order Of Protection

Offense Date: 06/13/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

