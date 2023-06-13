Roane deputies arrest man for illegal drugs

According to Roane County Chief Deputy Tim Hawn on June 6, last week at approximately 3:52AM Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1850 Bowman Bend Road in Harriman TN in reference to a vandalism. Deputies spoke to the owner of the residence and could not determine that any vandalism had occurred. While speaking with the owner, Deputies discovered two other people inside a bedroom, Kristy Lynn Murray (age 45) and Charles Mark Aiken (age 47). While speaking with both people, Deputies recovered a firearm on the dresser. Deputies also recovered 1.3 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1.4 grams of Heroin and 39 grams of Methamphetamine. Charles Mark Aiken was arrested and charged with Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, or Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, or Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Aiken is currently being held for arraignment.

